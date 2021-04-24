Multi-vehicle crash on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Crews are cleaning up a multi-vehicle crash on Boucherie Road just north of Stuart Road in West Kelowna.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m., with a motorcyclist hitting two other cars, according to a witness.

The motorcyclist looks to be seriously injured and is being assessed by emergency crew on scene.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions on Boucherie Road and emergency crews are detouring people around the area.

Drivers should expect delays while moving through the area while the collision is cleared.