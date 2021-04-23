New brewery opens doors on Westside Wine Trail

Photo: Contributed

The Westside Wine Trail has a new addition, and it's not a new winery.

Lakesider Brewing, West Kelowna's newest brewpub has opened its doors in the Lakeview Village Shopping Centre.

The brewpub is located on Anders Road, just off the Boucherie Wine Trail.

In a news release, the owners of the Lakesider says their aim is to offer guest a "quintessential Okanagan brewing experience" in the heart of wine country.

They will feature a full food menu and 14 taps, including one rotating cider option.

"Lakesider Brewing's mission is to brew great beers that showcase the abundance of the Okanagan Valley, while creating a welcoming social experience in the heart of our community," the release states.

"The brewing focus is on easy-drinking, flavourful beers with emphasis on patio sipping, often made with local fruit or other ingredients."

The pub is licensed for 150 people inside on two floors with a large pet-friendly patio and grassy area.

With COVID-19 health orders banning indoor dining, the pub will only be able to offer patio service at the moment.

The Lakesider expects to operate from noon to 9 p.m. daily.