A 4,000-page petition is on its way to the Parole Board of Canada, demanding David Shearing remain behind bars

Photo: Contributed

More than 4,000 pages of signatures and almost 300 letters are on their way to the Parole Board of Canada demanding convicted murdered David Shearing remain behind bars.

Shearing, who has changed his name to David Ennis, was convicted of six counts of second degree murder in 1984 for executing six members of the Johnson and Bentley families two years earlier.

The families, Bob and Jackie Johnson, their two daughters Janet, 13 and Karen, 11, and Jackie's parents, George and Edith Bentley, had been scheduled to meet for a camping trip in Wells Grey Provincial Park.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Shearing was denied parole in 2008 when the parole board determined he still had violent sexual fantasies and hadn't completed sex offender treatment.

He was also denied parole in 2012.

In 2010, 2014 and 2016, he waived his hearing.

He's eligible for parole again in July.

"I'm ecstatic," petition organizer Tammy Arishenkoff told Castanet News Friday after couriering the 88,469 name petition to the parole board.

"It sends a message that people aren't forgetting, they haven't forgot about this case, and the voices and the army of people that are opposed to this offender being released is growing exponentially year-over-year."

Arishenkoff cut the petition off earlier this week in order to meet the May 1 deadline for submissions.

"I could have waited until the last minute and sent them a PDF, but a PDF doesn't have the same effect as a stack of 4,022 pages hitting your desk.

"We wanted the impact of a giant of him seeing a giant block of paper."

Arishenkoff, who was a classmate of Janet Johnson at the time of the murders, says the petition will be aided by nearly 300 letters and other personal submissions.

"There's a ton of people that have taken it upon themselves to write their own letters and statements as well because they feel so strongly about the process to begin with, but they definitely don't want him out in their community."

The family camping trip taken by the three generations of the Johnson and Bentley families took place in early August of 1982. Their last contact with family members was Aug. 6.

Bob Johnson failed to return to work at Gorman Brothers on Aug. 16, and was reported missing a week later.

The Johnsons' burned out vehicle was found in the mountains north of Clearwater Sept. 13. The bodies of all six were found in the vehicle - all had been shot.

The Bentleys' vehicle was found nearby a year later.

A month after that vehicle was found, Shearing, a resident of Clearwater, was arrested.

Arishenkoff says she, along with family and other friends will continue to oppose Shearing's release for as long as it takes.