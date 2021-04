Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:50 a.m.

Highway 97C is now open in both directions following a vehicle incident that forced the highway to shut down for much of the night and early morning.

ORIGINAL 6:25 a.m.

The Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C is closed in both directions between Brenda Mine Rd. and Pennask Summit for 10.1 km due to a collision.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and you are advised to watch for traffic control.