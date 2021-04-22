West Kelowna expects to fully reopen Glenrosa Road by the end of the week

Photo: City of West Kelowna

If all goes well, Glenrosa Road will reopen to traffic by noon on Friday.

According to the City of West Kelowna, active transportation improvements are almost complete, allowing the roadway to reopen to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Road paving, storm sewer and sidewalk installation are now complete. This week, crews will finish line painting and cleanup of the area ahead of Friday’s opening," the city stated in a news release.



"Drivers should be aware of traffic pattern changes at Glenrosa Road/Morningside Drive/Glen Abbey Place and Yorkton Road at Morningside Drive. Two-way stops will be in place at these intersections and the temporary four-way stop procedure will end."

Some paving and sidewalk installation work on McIver Road is expected to continue over the next three weeks.

McIver should fully reopen by the middle of May.