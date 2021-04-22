West Kelowna senior hospitalized after attack by stranger

Photo: Contributed

A West Kelowna man has sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a stranger on Wednesday night.

On April 20 just before 9:30 p.m., several residents of a mobile home park in the 1900-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna reported a man acting suspiciously in their neighbourhood.

West Kelowna RCMP officers arrived on the scene and found a 76-year old man with serious injuries.

The senior, man who is a resident of the park, had been assaulted by the unknown man when he attempted to speak with him.

The victim was transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted an extensive search in the area, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described as a 25- to 35-year-old Indigenous male, approximately six-feet tall, with shaggy brown hair. He was wearing a dark purple jacket, a baseball cap, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.