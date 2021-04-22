Mayor Gord Milsom painted an optimistic picture of the future during his annual state of the city address Wednesday

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Mayor Gord Milsom from the 2019 state of the city address

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom has a vision of what he would like to see the city's downtown core look like.

The vision isn't new, and it's not unique. It's one borrowed from Kelowna that he touted a year ago and his predecessor Doug Findlater first mentioned 10 years ago when the city's downtown plan was adopted.

During his annual 'state of the city address' to the Greater Westside Board of Trade, Milsom pledged the city would resurrect the Westbank Centre Revitalization Plan.

The vision, he said, is something similar to Kelowna's South Pandosy neighbourhood.

"The vision is to transform downtown from a car-oriented area into a more walkable, clean and bustling city centre," said Milsom during his virtual address.

"What we really do need is continued key investments. Desirable new developments are really the catalyst."

Milsom pointed to the soon-to-be-constructed city hall and library as one of those catalysts.

That, coupled with continued multi-family development on Elliott and Brown roads should bring more people downtown which would in turn, drive new business opportunities.

"It will help the restaurants, professional offices, amenities all the residents of the Greater Westside will enjoy. The vision includes gathering spaces, maybe a central market, arts and cultural centre, pedestrian-focused mixed-use development, kind of like the Pandosy look where there is commercial at the lower level and residential on top.

"I'm glad to see over the last two or three years there has been investment in that area. We are seeing a change, and I believe it is just going to get better as time goes by."

Milsom suggested another major focus will be on promoting efforts to create more housing diversity.

With just a modest 1.5 per cent yearly growth rate, he suggested West Kelowna's population could reach 50,000 by 2040, meaning nearly 14,000 new residents.

"I figure in order for those people to be housed, we'll need another 5,000 housing units," said Milsom.

"We have to consider the types of homes people will buy, or will they be renting. What percentage in each type of tenure. Should they be single family homes, townhouses, multi-family homes, condos."

The city is also getting set to embark on an update of the Official Community Plan, a process he urged those in attendance to take part in.

In the coming years Milsom also expects the city to begin work on a new public works yard and, once the new city hall is complete late next year, return the current facility back to the public.

He also took a moment to thank everyone for their commitment, strength and resilience in the face of COVID-19.

"We are moving forward, but we have a lot to do," he concluded.

"Our community is strong, we're in good shape now, our future is bright."