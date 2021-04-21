West Kelowna's Renay Willier captures full-ride NCAA scholarship

Madison Erhardt

West Kelowna's Renay Willier has spent a lot of time at Issler Ball Field in West Kelowna.

“I practised twice a day at this field. You’re going to miss out on birthday parties, a lot of school activities, you're going to miss a lot, you'll probably even miss some school as well,” the 17 year old said this week.

For Willier, her reason for it all is simple. “Because I love softball.”

The shortstop’s dedication caught the attention of others.

After years of working on her game, the teen was given a full scholarship to play Division 2 NCAA fastball at the Academy of Arts in San Francisco.

Willier admits she's proud of her accomplishment

“It has taken a lot of hard work. I feel like women have to work twice has hard to get an athletic scholarship so it’s super rewarding and exciting."

A band member from Sucker Creek, Slave Lake, Alta., Renay has been raised by her father since the death of her mother when she was just six months old. They've lived on Westbank First Nation land since 2000.

She credits a lot of her success to her supportive family.

“They helped me out so much, especially my dad, he has been here with me at this field every day and has taught me everything he knows."

Although it is still unclear if she will be able to start her season in the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions, she does have a few goals in when she steps onto the field.

Be able to set some new records hopefully and just be a good teammate, be a good player and then also have a good education as well.”

Her dad, Keven Willier says he will be in attendance for her first game.

“I will probably be overwhelmed to finally see her out there after all these years. I can’t wait.”