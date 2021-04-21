West Kelowna mayor defends city budget and 4.05% tax bump

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna's mayor had a lot to say about the city's budget, and those who believe it shows council is ignoring the plight of its residents enduring the hardship of COVID-19.

The city Tuesday adopted its 2021 budget which includes a 3.05 per cent increase for basic expenditures and a one per cent infrastructure levy.

"In order to continue to position West Kelowna for along-term success and prosperity, we must continue to adopt budgets that address base operating expenses, but also allow for the contributions to reserves for future infrastructure investments," Mayor Gord Milsom said in defending the budget.

"This year's budget is a fiscally prudent budget which directs spending to our communities needs today and for the future."

Milsom reminded his council colleagues the increase adopted Tuesday includes an $84 increase for the average homeowner, some of which will pay for staff positions adopted in 2020, but deferred when the city slashed last year's budget by two per cent.

While extolling the benefits of the budget, Milsom also took time to throw water on criticism the 4.05 overall increase shows the city is oblivious to the fact there is a pandemic raging around the world.

"Last year, we implemented immediate financial financial support measures including pausing projects, we put in a partial freezing of hiring staff, we deferred penalties on utility bills and property taxes, we reduced the property tax increase by two per cent in 2020."

Milsom also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as support for expanding licensed patio areas, a temporary patio retail space program and continued funding of non-profit organizations through the grant-in-aid program.

Despite the mayor's rosy outlook, not everyone around the table were as generous.

Coun. Doug Findlater continued his opposition to the budget, suggesting it was too much at the wrong time.

"I am concerned our timing is off," he said.

Findlater suggested this budget may have worked last year, or in the next few years, but not this year.

Coun. Rick de Jong also voted against the budget as he has done throughout the process.