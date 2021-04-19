An 'unsafe odour' that displaced 150 tenants deemed a non-issue

Photo: Colin Dacre

An odour that displaced 150 tenants in an apartment building in West Kelowna on Sunday has been now been deemed a non-issue.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the regional HazMat team spent Sunday searching for the source of the noxious odour along 3623 Elliott Road.

Residents of the building were directed to register with Emergency Social Services at the Royal LePage Arena on Cameron Rd. in West Kelowna until the building was inspected and cleared.

Property owner Ironclad Developments provided a statement to Castanet saying: "The crew worked throughout the night and have completed all required inspections on the subject building, ultimately determining that there is no issue of concern."



"Out of an abundance of caution, hazmat crews completed a full flush of the plumbing systems in every unit in conjunction with mechanical air ventilation efforts throughout the building."

Ironclad says it is now working with the fire department to secure approval to fully re-open the building later today.