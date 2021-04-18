Firefighters called for report of multiple grass fires in West Kelowna

Photo: Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.

Firefighters have now left the area. It's not clear at this point if the report of fire was substantiated, or if it was a false alarm.

Castanet will request more information from West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

ORIGINAL 6:45 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is investigating a report of multiple grass fires.

Firefighters were called about multiple fire starts on the 3000-block of Glencoe Road at about 6:20 p.m.

Fire crews and RCMP are now on scene investigating. Some roads in the area are blocked. There was no smoke visible from an RCMP roadblock on Glencoe Road as of 7 p.m.

Castanet has a reporter at the scene and will update.