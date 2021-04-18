Firefighters called for report of multiple grass fires in West Kelowna

Photo: Madison Erhardt
UPDATE 7:05 p.m.
Firefighters have now left the area. It's not clear at this point if the report of fire was substantiated, or if it was a false alarm.
Castanet will request more information from West Kelowna Fire Rescue.
ORIGINAL 6:45 p.m.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue is investigating a report of multiple grass fires.
Firefighters were called about multiple fire starts on the 3000-block of Glencoe Road at about 6:20 p.m.
Fire crews and RCMP are now on scene investigating. Some roads in the area are blocked. There was no smoke visible from an RCMP roadblock on Glencoe Road as of 7 p.m.
