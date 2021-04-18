Strange smell forces evacuation of 150 apartment residents

Photo: Randy Millis - file photo

About 150 residents of a large West Kelowna apartment building were roused from their sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday over a strange odour in the building, prompting a response from Kelowna Fire Rescue's HazMat team.

At about 3:45 a.m., the odour was noticed at the building on Elliot Road near Gosset Road, and the residents were evacuated from their homes as a result.

While fire crews have been investigating the smell, as of 5:45 a.m., they had not yet found the source of the issue. It's unclear what's causing it.

As a result, 150 residents and their pets have been left with nowhere to go. West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund says the Regional Emergency Support Services Team has been activated, and a warming centre has been set at Royal Lepage Place.

Buses have been transporting those residents who need a ride to the warming centre.

The ESS has asked everyone evacuated from the apartment building to register at Royal Lepage Place.

It's not clear when residents can expect to return to their homes.