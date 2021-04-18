Source of strange odour that evacuated apartment still unknown

Photo: Randy Millis - file photo

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Fire and HazMat crews continue to comb through a West Kelowna apartment building looking for the source of a strange odour first identified early Sunday morning, but they've yet to find it.

About 150 residents were evacuated from the building on Elliot Road just before 4 a.m. after the odour was first noticed in the building, and they remain unable to return.

“The building was swept and visually inspected all suites on the affected floors. Nothing was found. While some indications were received, none were strong or persistent enough to identify the exact nature or cause,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

“The continued patience of the public and residents of the building is appreciated while we work to pinpoint the issue and return them to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Emergency Support Services Team has opened up a warming centre at Royal Lepage Place for residents to go. Brolund says there are “plans in place” should residents need to remain evacuated through the evening.

Another update on the situation is expected at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

About 150 residents of a large West Kelowna apartment building were roused from their sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday over a strange odour in the building, prompting a response from Kelowna Fire Rescue's HazMat team.

At about 3:45 a.m., the odour was noticed at the building on Elliot Road near Gosset Road, and the residents were evacuated from their homes as a result.

While fire crews have been investigating the smell, as of 5:45 a.m., they had not yet found the source of the issue. It's unclear what's causing it.

As a result, 150 residents and their pets have been left with nowhere to go. West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund says the Regional Emergency Support Services Team has been activated, and a warming centre has been set at Royal Lepage Place.

Buses have been transporting those residents who need a ride to the warming centre.

The ESS has asked everyone evacuated from the apartment building to register at Royal Lepage Place.

It's not clear when residents can expect to return to their homes.