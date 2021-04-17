Overnight fire on Boucherie Road significantly damaged home, no injuries

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

A home on West Kelowna's Boucherie Road went up in flames overnight, but no one was injured in the large fire.

Fire crews responded to the home on the 2600 block of Boucherie Road at about 11:30 p.m. to find “heavy fire involvement on the upper sundeck.”

The fire quickly moved into the deck's roof, through the attic and down to the main living area of the home.

The family who lived there was home at the time, but all members of the family, including their pets, made it out safely.

Chad Gartrell, assistant fire chief with West Kelowna Fire Rescue, said they were unable to determine a cause of the blaze due to the extent of the damage to the home, but they don't believe the fire was suspicious in nature.