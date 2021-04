Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Crews are cleaning up a multi-car crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at the Boucherie Road intersection.

As many as four vehicles were involved, according to a witness. It is not known if anyone is hurt.

Traffic is currently getting by on the highway, but is blocked in both directions on Boucherie Road.

Drivers should expect delays while moving through the area while the collision is cleared.