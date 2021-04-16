New Peachland water treatment plant operational

Photo: District of Peachland

Two years after construction began, water is flowing through Peachland's new water treatment plant.

The district says that while some work around the site still needs to be complete, the plant, first envisioned as a priority in 2006, is operational, and supplying filtered, treated water to the Peachland Creek distribution system.

The district ponied up about $11.8 million of the $18.8 million cost of the project.

The federal and provincial governments each kicked in $3.48 million through various grant programs.

"We are very grateful for the participation and support of senior governments on this transformative project for our community," said Mayor Cindy Fortin.

"Their funding and support on this project helped us achieve our goal of ensuring there is improved, quality drinking water for our residents and that we are no longer affected by seasonal water quality advisories moving forward."

She adds the project would not have been possible without government grant monies, or the forethought of current, and previous council members.

The new plant currently services about three-quarters of the residents in the area of Ponderosa and those south including properties between the highway and Okanagan Lake.

The district says the remainder of the community will be connected on the Trepanier interconnect project is complete within the next few months.