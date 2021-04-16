Two qualified contractors interested in West Kelowna skateboard park

Photo: Contributed Skatepark concept design

Two companies have shown an interest in constructing the new skateboard park in West Kelowna.

Both unnamed companies responded to requests for qualifications posted recently by the city.

Special projects manager Mark Roberts, in an update on the overall city hall project for council, says both companies have the experience, and expertise, to handle the project.

The current five-year-old skatepark, adjacent to the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, will be dismantled and moved to make way for the new city hall.

An online public consultation on a preliminary design for the skatepark, concludes Sunday. Results, and feedback will be shared with the design team at the end of next week.

Final design, awarding of the contract and actual construction are expected later this spring.

Roberts says work is also progressing on design of the new city hall.

It is being proposed the building will be about 18 metres wide with entrance on the east and an elevator shaft on the west side.

The Okanagan Regional Library, which will encompass about 15,000 square feet of the approximately 45,000 square foot building, would be located on the ground level.

Council chambers and the lobby would be on the main floor, with administration and day-to-day operations on the upper floors.

City hall could be open to the public by winter of 2022.