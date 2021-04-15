Construction begins next week on a new roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington roads

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Construction on a new roundabout means motorists will have to avoid the intersection of Carrington and Gellatly roads in West Kelowna for the next 10 weeks.

Work is expected to begin on a new roundabout at the intersection beginning this coming Monday, April 19.

This means the intersection will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays for the duration of the work.

While detours will be in place for motorists, pedestrian access will be maintained. Cyclists are urged to either follow the same detours as vehicle traffic, or dismount and use sidewalks through the construction zone.

The area will be open to traffic in the evenings, on weekends and statutory holidays.

Area businesses will also remain open.

The $1.32 million intersection project will also include a proposed three-metre-wide, asphalt, multi-use path between Witt and Boucherie Roads, to create a key connection between Westbank Centre and the waterfront, and minor in-stream storm work improvements to Smith Creek.

While the intersection itself is expected to be closed for about 10 weeks, the entire project won't be finished until September.