Traffic into Kelowna crawling after multi-vehicle collision on bridge

Photo: Wilson Glen

UPDATE 9:22 a.m.

Traffic coming into Kelowna on the William R. Bennett Bridge is now moving and both lanes are open, however, traffic is not moving very quickly due to the large volume of backed-up vehicles.

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.

Traffic coming into Kelowna on the William R. Bennett Bridge has begun to move after being completely stopped for more than an hour.

Castanet reporter Wayne Moore says, "we just started moving but it is very slow and will take a long time to clear the large volume of traffic that has been backed up."

The collision appears to have happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m. traffic is still backed up on Highway 97 to Daimler Dr.

UPDATE 8:53 a.m.

DriveBC is estimating the Bennett Bridge will be reopened at 9 a.m.

UPDATE 8:42 a.m.

Traffic coming into Kelowna on the William R. Bennett Bridge remains stalled after a multi-vehicle collision Thursday morning just before 8 a.m.

Castanet reporter Wayne Moore says he was attempting to cross the bridge at approximately 7:45 a.m. when traffic stopped moving, "we've been sitting for almost an hour now."

No word on when traffic will begin moving again. For the latest traffic information check DriveBC and Castanet's traffic cameras.

ORIGINAL 8:09 a.m.

The morning commute into Kelowna has been brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle collision on the William R. Bennett Bridge.

Traffic into Kelowna from West Kelowna is not moving as emergency crews work to clear the scene. Traffic heading to West Kelowna is unaffected by the collision.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.