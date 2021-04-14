RCMP capture suspect who allegedly stole a bait car

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man is in custody after allegedly stealing a RCMP bait car in West Kelowna.

Police in West Kelowna were alerted on April 12 just before 2:45 a.m. that one of their bait cars was activated and in motion.

Bait cars are equipped to send live updates of their locations, including speed and direction of travel, so officers planned out the route the car was heading in and strategically positioned themselves for the arrest.

The vehicle and driver were intercepted near the intersection of Apollo Road and Hoskins Road.

"Our dispatchers were integral in providing timely information while coordinating a police response to stop the bait car and arrest the suspect," said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon, detachment commander of the West Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect, 30-year-old Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops, was also wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.

He is being held in police custody and he has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.