RCMP capture suspect who allegedly stole a Bait Car

Photo: Contributed

A 30-year-old Kamloops man is in custody after taking an RCMP Bait Car in West Kelowna.

The incident happened on April 12, 2021 just before 2:45 a.m., when West Kelowna RCMP was alerted, "that one of the Bait Cars deployed in the West Kelowna area had been activated, entered and had gone mobile from its deployment location," says RCMP spokesperson, Cst. Solana Paré.

Bait Cars are equipped to send live updates of their locations, including speed and direction of travel, officers planned out the route the car was heading in and strategically positioned themselves for the arrest.

The vehicle and driver were intercepted near the intersection of Apollo Road and Hoskins Road. "Our dispatchers were integral in providing timely information while coordinating a police response to stop the Bait Car and arrest the suspect," states S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon, Detachment Commander of the West Kelowna RCMP.

After arresting and identifying the suspect, officers determined the man, 30-year-old Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops, was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.

Thiffault is being held in police custody and he has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.