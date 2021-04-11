West Kelowna Fire Department launches 50/50 draw

Photo: The West Kelowna Fire Department has launched a 50/50 draw benefiting three local charities.

The West Kelowna Fire Department has launched a 50/50 draw benefiting three local charities.

The Fundraiser is running from April 1st to August 1st, with the draw happening the morning of August 1st.

"Over 1000 tickets are available and it is $20 per ticket. The winner will receive $10,000 with the remaining $10,000 going towards the BC Burn Fund, CRIS Adaptive Adventures, and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs," said West Kelowna firefighter Azi Fahandeg.

Tickets can be purchased online by any B.C. resident 18 years of age or older.