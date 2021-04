Photo: Colin Dacre Rose Valley Reservoir

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a water quality advisory for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System.

The city issued the advisory on April 1 due to turbidity in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

No other water quality advisories or boil water notices are presently in effect in the City of West Kelowna.

To receive boil water notices, water quality advisories and updates regarding the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant by email go here.