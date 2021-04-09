Photo: Google Maps

The Central Okanagan School District has announced a COVID-19 exposure at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

Impacted members of the school community are now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

SD 23 says Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” said the school district in a news release. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the IH region can be found here.