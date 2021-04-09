Glenrosa Road detour to stay in place over weekend in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna says the Glenrosa Road detour will remain in place for Saturday and Sunday for sidewalk preparation work.

The municipality says keeping the detour in place over the weekend will reduce the overall duration of traffic disruptions associated with the project.

One lane of traffic will remain open on Glenrosa Road and northbound traffic will detour via Yorkton Road and Morningside Drive. Motorists are advised to follow the 30km/h speed limits along all detour routes and in and around work zones.

The road structure, curbing and installation of storm sewer are now complete and paving is expected to take place within the next two weeks, weather permitting. All construction work is expected to be finished in June 2021.

Upgrades to Glenrosa Road, between Morningside and Webber Roads are well underway. Once complete, residents will benefit from new improvements which include: sidewalks, curbs and road improvements, and pedestrian improvements on McIver Road, from Glenrosa to McTaggart.