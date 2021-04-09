Water quality advisory for the Trepanier water system in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland

The District of Peachland and Interior health have issued a water quality advisory for the Trepanier water system.

With the spring freshet getting underway, the municipality says there is an increase in turbidity in the community’s source waters.

Peachland’s new water treatment plant is currently operational and supplying water to the system, “but with the Trepanier interconnect project still underway, we’re not yet able to supply filtered water to the whole of the district,” said Shawn Grundy, with the District of Peachland operations department.

Currently, filtered water is being supplied to the entire town except those residents on the Trepanier system. The properties that are not being serviced by filtered water at this time include any that are required to use Trepanier Bench, Huston Rd, Cousins Rd or Mackinnon Rd to ultimately reach their homes (essentially, any homes on the Trepanier side of town that are above the highway) and as such, have been placed on a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

Any homes that are not within this marked boundary (Princeton Avenue, Downtown, Buchanan, Clements, etc) are being supplied with filtered water and do not require a water quality advisory.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly, those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables, and any other consumption.