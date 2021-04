Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A cyclist has been found safe after she fell off a bike trail on Smith Creek Road in West Kelowna.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 8:15 p.m., heading down the trail on ATVs looking for the woman, a witness said.

She was brought to safety at approximately 9:30 p.m. and loaded into an ambulance.

No word yet on the extent of any injuries.