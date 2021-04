Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna residents are being advised of a significant intersection closure planned for next week.

Carrington Road and Butt Road will be closed from 6 a.m. April 13 to 8 p.m. April 16.

The closure is needed to complete the top lift of asphalt and line painting in the new round-a-bout at Carrington & Butt/Sonoma Pines, according to the project manager

The road will be closed for the entire period and drivers should plan their route accordingly to limit congestion.