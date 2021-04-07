RCMP have man in custody after alleged assault in West Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

RCMP has a 25-year-old man in custody following an alleged attempted robbery of a delivery driver in West Kelowna, Friday, April 2, 2021.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of robbery and failure to comply with a court order against 25-year-old Kelowna resident, Kurtis Sanderson.

The incident happened just after 8:40 p.m., as a delivery driver was getting into his vehicle in the 1700-block of Ross Road in West Kelowna when an unknown man allegedly struck him with a blunt object and attempted to steal his vehicle.

"The victim fought the attacker off, and the man fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Noseworthy says, frontline officers of the West Kelowna RCMP flooded the area. The suspect was located and arrested a short time later without incident.

Sanderson has been remanded in custody until April 8th.