Two Eagles Golf Course on the Westside under new ownership

Photo: Colin Dacre

Another golf course in the Central Okanagan is under new management.

The latest to change hands is Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy.

The golf course, which has been owned for several years by Ron Derrickson, has been leased to K West Homes.

The course opened as Vintage Hills before the name was changed after Derrickson purchased it.

Rumours have been circulating around the club since the lease became public that the course would be redeveloped for a housing development.

K West Homes founder and president Kevin Bird told Castanet News that is not the case.

"We are only running a golf course and that’s it," said Bird.

While there may be some operational changes, Bird says the property will remain a golf course.

He confirms the five-year lease stipulates that.

K West Homes took over operation of the course April 1.

Last week it was announced Michaelbrook Ranch Golf Course has been sold to local buyers headed by Nadean Ostrom.

The cost of either transaction has not been disclosed.