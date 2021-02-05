Westbank First Nation managing uptick in community cases

Photo: Colin Dacre

Interior Health has confirmed as many as two dozen exposures to COVID-19 have been registered within the Westbank First Nation community.

The exposures have come to light as positive cases across the Central Okanagan rose over the past week.

A membership meeting Monday revealed 25 cases of COVID-19, with 69 members in quarantine or isolation as a result.

In an email to Castanet News, Interior Health says this is not an outbreak.

IH says it is supporting the band with testing, contact tracing and other supports to ensure "isolation of cases and contacts."

"We are confident that their response will be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community," Interior Health says in a brief statement.

"Interior Health wants to thank the Westbank First Nation for their leadership and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.

"COVID-19 continues to circulate in all communities and everyone needs to continue following COVID-19 precautions and using their layers of protection: stay home when you are sick, avoid social gatherings and keep to your household, practice physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often."

WFN officials say no new cases have been reported within the community since Monday.

Recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control showed 77 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the entire Central Okanagan between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30. This is up slightly from the 65 cases found in the region the week prior.

On its website, WFN says while a positive result can happen to anyone, anytime, anyplace, it states these happen most frequently when public health measures are not followed.

Breaches of provincial health orders should be directed to WFN law enforcement at 250-717-6147, or the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880.