Wilson's Landing fire chief is vacationing in Mexico

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has confirmed a second fire chief within its paid-on-call ranks is vacationing out of the country.

It's been learned Wilson's Landing Fire Chief Ronaye Beck is on vacation in Mexico.

RDCO spokesperson Bruce Smith says that while paid employees of the district are strongly encouraged not to travel outside the country during the pandemic, because Beck is not a full-time staff member, the district does not have control over when, or where she chooses to vacation.

Earlier this week, it was learned North Westside Volunteer Fire Department deputy chiefs Graeme Headley and Sean Barnes were also vacationing in Mexico.

As is the case with the North Westside department, Smith says the Wilson's Landing Fire Department is fully staffed in case of an emergency.

"The chain of command is in place," says Smith.

He says deputy chief Paul Zydowicz is in charge with 24 other members available to respond to situations as they arise.

While the RDCO does not control the vacation time of its paid-on-call members, Smith does say those members who are vacationing outside the country will still be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.