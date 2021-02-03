Bus caught going the wrong way on West Kelowna's Main Street

Photo: Mike Schell

In most instances, schools promote the right way of doing things.

But, what about a school bus, or in this case, if you look closely, a "Schooly Bus?"

This particular bus was caught late Wednesday morning zipping along Main Street in downtown Westbank going the wrong way on a one-way street.

It's not clear how far the bus made it before realize the error of their ways.

However, with the tinkering of the lettering on the front and the fact there are no school district markings on the side, it appears as if this particular bus is not part of a school district fleet, but is privately owned.