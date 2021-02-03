Local beginner astrophotographer captures incredible images

An aspiring astrophotographer in the Okanagan has reached out to Castanet to share some of his early work.

These photos were taken by Sean Perdue of West Kelowna, "the first one is the Flame Nebula and Horsehead Nebula located in Orion's belt and the second one is the Rosette Nebula which is just east of the Orion constellation."

Astrophotography is the photography of astronomical objects, celestial events, and areas of the night sky. Good images require long exposure times, which in turn require specialized tracking mounts to compensate for the motion of the stars due to the earth's rotation around its axis.

Perdue tells Castanet the photos are composites he created, "to take photos like that, it is multiple shots with long exposure. Three hours of thirty-second exposures stacked on top of each other."

Perdue says he took up astrophotography in March because he wanted to see the Neowise comet.

"I started with a pair of binoculars. Then I got a small telescope. As soon as I pointed it at Jupiter and Saturn I was hooked."

Perdue says he has been adding to his astrophotography gear collection and wants to progress to taking deep space photographs.

"I'm eventually going to get an astronomy camera and a bigger telescope but I'm addicted."

For now Perdue will continue with his DSLR camera, telescope and tracking mount. After all, the images he's captured already are out of this world.