Another COVID-19 exposure has been detected at Peachland Elementary

Photo: Google Street View

There has been a second exposure of COVID-19 reported at Peachland Elementary in as many days.

School District 23 announced the second exposure late Tuesday night.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, potential exposures occurred within the school community Jan. 25, 26 and 27.

The affected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," the district says in a brief news release.

Exposures are ongoing at four schools within the Central Okanagan School District and one at an independent school.

There are active exposures at 28 schools within the Interior Health region.