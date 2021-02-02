Interior Health declares the COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence over

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is officially over.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“I’m happy to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” says Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer at IH. “It’s encouraging to have staff and residents at long-term care and assisted living receive their first dose of the vaccine.”

IH says all eligible residents and staff at Heritage Retirement Residence have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

There were 46 cases linked to the outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence: 41 residents and five staff members. Sadly, four residents passed away due to COVID-19.