Photo: David Ogilvie

Rescue crews had to jump into action following a rollover on Highway 97 Monday evening just before 11 p.m.

Emergency crews can be seen cleaning up after a vehicle lost control and ended up on its side in the northbound lane on Bridge Hill on the west side of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

No word on the extent of any injuries, Castanet has reached out to RCMP for further details.