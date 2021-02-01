Exposure to COVID-19 at Peachland Elementary

Photo: Google Street View

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been detected within the school community at Peachland Elementary.

It's the first case of the virus at the school.

In a brief release, the Central Okanagan School District says the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Anyone potentially exposed to the confirmed case will be contacted directly by Interior Health.

"The safety and well-being of students, families,and staff remains our highest priority," the district says in a release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."