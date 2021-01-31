Confirmed COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

Photo: Westside Learning Centre

Central Okanagan Public Schools and Interior Health have confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at the Central Programs and Services Westside Learning Centre.

The exposure was confirmed Sunday. Those affected are currently self-isolating with the help of local health teams. Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” reads a statement from the school district.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”