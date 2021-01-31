Snowmobile trailer slid down ravine off Bear Lake Main Sunday

Photo: Brian Pinter A snowmobile trailer slid off the Bear Lake Main forest road Sunday afternoon.

A large trailer slid over the edge of a ravine on a slippery Bear Lake Main forestry road Sunday afternoon, closing the road to traffic.

Just after noon, a snowmobile trailer slid off the road about four kilometres up Bear Lake Main from Westside Road.

Two tow trucks are now on scene working to get the large trailer back to the snow-covered road.

A Castanet reader on scene says the road is closed in both directions as the tow trucks attempt to recover the trailer.