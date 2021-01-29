169203
West Kelowna  

Medevac helicopter called to Hwy 97 near Pennask Friday

Medevac lands on Hwy 97C

A medical evacuation was required Friday afternoon on the Okanagan Connector.

Few details are available at this point, but images submitted to Castanet show a helicopter landed on Highway 97C at about 4:10 p.m.

Emergency crews from both West Kelowna and Merritt were called to the incident near the Pennask Summit at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday.

It is believed an injured male was flown to Kelowna General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Any closure of the highway as a result of the incident was brief, as DriveBC did not report any closure.

Castanet will request more information from authorities and update if it becomes available.

