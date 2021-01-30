Two people were injured in an overnight fire in West Kelowna

Photo: David Ogilvie

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation Friday night after the mobile home they were in caught fire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 1880 Boucherie Road at about 10 p.m.

While the two people inside had managed to get out on their own, they suffered injuries, and were taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze will continue Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL: 10:38 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a mobile home in West Kelowna.

The fire is in the 1800 block of Old Boucherie Road.

There are no flames but lots of smoke coming from the building.

Castanet will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.