West Kelowna man gets 6 years for savage attack on mother

Photo: Facebook Kevin Barrett

A West Kelowna man who savagely beat his mother, nearly to death, and rolled her down an embankment at the side of a forest service road was sentenced to six years in prison Friday.

After credit for time already served, Kevin Barrett has another 3.5 years left on his sentence.

Prosecutors had argued for an eight to nine year sentence, while the defence sought 4.5 years.

Barrett pleaded guilty to aggravated assault this week this week, bringing his attempted murder trial to an end. He had been charged with both attempted murder and aggravated assault related to his attack on his 79-year-old mother Eleanor Holmes on on April 29, 2019.

Court previously heard at trial that Barrett, who struggles with bi-polar disorder, was living with his mother while off his medication at the Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

The attack on Holmes occurred when she refused to let Barrett drive her vehicle. He punched and bit her, striking her with a wrench while ripping out chunks of her hair and trying to gouge out her eyes.

Prosecutors said Barrett drove her to a remote location on Hidden Creek Forest Service Road and rolled her down an embankment and left her for dead. A couple driving in the area would find her hours later, covered in blood, sitting on a skid steer waiting for help.

