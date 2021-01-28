West Kelowna's newest winery will take you back in time to the 1920's

Hey guys and dolls! Get ready to experience time travel at West Kelowna’s new winery: Crown & Thieves.

Creator Jason Parkes says he has always been drawn to things from the past – which inspired this new 1920's themed winery.

"Then again, there's renaissance art, so I wasn't time period-correct," he explains.

Made by scoundrels, sipped by you: at Crown & Thieves, the vine is just as unique as the venue. Parkes says he enjoys taking risks with the brand's wine.

"A barrel would fall off a forklift and we'd put it aside because it could be damaged, but it wasn't, it won Lieutenant Governor Award for 'Crown & Thieves broken barrel,'" Parkes adds.



Crown and Thieves opened during the pandemic which, prevented them from having a grand opening, but that hasn’t stopped the community from supporting local businesses.



"The building is fantastic," says Eric, a West Kelowna resident. "We came for a tasting and we tried three or four of the wines and they were delicious – really nice wine. So we picked up a bunch and we drank it on the weekend and came back for some more."



There are two things you can trust these thieves with: A good time and good wine.

"We tried really hard to build a place that's just to take people away so they feel different. If a little piece of it does that to someone, then it's successful. And if they want to bring a bottle of wine home, I'm very grateful," Parkes says.

Parkes says his goal is to create a space with live music from his personal band called Proper Man, which ties into the Crown & Thieves inspiration and theme. He says he will be pairing wine with the band music.

Due to COVID-19, the winery is hosting 15 minute tastings and a quick tour for groups of up to six. They are open Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.