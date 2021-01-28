West Kelowna council split on some regulatory questions around short-term rentals

Photo: pixabay

The City of West Kelowna hopes to be able to begin accepting applications for legal short-term rentals before the summer tourist season.

But before that can happen, council will have to agree on just what those regulations will look like.

The city took the next step in the process of amending bylaws and crafting a set of regulations Tuesday, releasing results of an engagement process with the community.

For the most part, the more than 730 people from the community who took part in the survey, agreed with the direction the city was taking when it outlined a series of proposed regulations.

A majority agreed with restricting short-term rentals to homes occupied with the principal resident, restricting rentals to no more than three bedrooms and six occupants and mandating one parking space be available if one or two rooms is rented, and two spaces if three are rented.

Respondents were split almost evenly on the ability of homeowners with legal secondary suites or carriage homes to also be allowed to offer short-term rentals.

In its draft regulations, the city suggests not allowing the dual rental use.

Council is also split, with Coun. Jayson Zilkie leading the charge to allow short-term rentals in home with secondary suites or carriage homes.

Coun. Jason Friesen also questioned whether these rentals should be capped at three bedrooms and six people, saying larger extended families enjoy travelling together and the three room cap would turn those tourists away.

Council did agree that any regulation package should ensure the program is not subsidized by the taxpayer.

"Licensing fees need to be robust enough to cover our costs," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"It can't be subsidized."

Friesen went a step further, suggesting the city require short-term operators to put down a significant deposit, say $2,500, against potential fines incurred.

He is concerned operators would refuse to pay fines, requiring potential costly litigation.

While the city may need to seek legal advice on any required deposit, he added, "I don't want this to cost our residents money. This needs to fund itself.

City staff expect to begin bringing bylaw amendments to council in February, with the long-range goal of accepting applications from residents before summer.

While there are several hundred short-term listings within the city, the practice does remain technically illegal.