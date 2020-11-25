Peachland council approves first cannabis retail store

Photo: Google Street View

Peachland is getting its first cannabis retail store.

Municipal council Tuesday approved issuing a business license to Budding Creations Cannabis Corp. for a cannabis retail store in the Edgewater building at 5830 Beach Avenue.

After the federal government made the sale of cannabis legal, Peachland began an intake process for applicants wishing to set up shop in the community.

Staff indicated that, while there was plenty of interest, obtaining retail space, a requirement of any application, had become a challenge.

The Budding Creations application was the only one which met the municipalities criteria during the initial intake phase.

The company is owned by four individuals, three of whom are Peachland residents and all of whom currently work at, or own other licensed businesses within the community.

Staff indicated the application received a perfect score of 150.

Before it can open, the company still requires licencing approval from the province.

A maximum of two cannabis retail stores will be allowed within the municipality. Since the intake process has passed, staff say they will look at future applications on a first come, first served basis.