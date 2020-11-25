Prescribed burn causes smoke concern for some residents

Photo: Contributed

A prescribed burn in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna didn't go the way it was planned on Wednesday.

"We have been talking to a number of people who have been upset about the smoke," says West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, referring to the smoke visible above the city.

Brolund says it is an approved burning day and the work being done is wildfire mitigation work that is being overseen by the Westbank First Nation and a professional forester.

"Obviously things don't always work as planned but this is important work that is being done and it will benefit the entire community when it's complete," Brolund says.

Brolund says he spoke with the work crews around noon and they indicated that the fire is no longer being fed. Today is the last day for the project, so there won't be any new material burned for the season.