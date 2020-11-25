165362
164633
West Kelowna  

Prescribed burn causes smoke concern for some residents

Smoke blows wrong way

- | Story: 317430

A prescribed burn in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna didn't go the way it was planned on Wednesday.

"We have been talking to a number of people who have been upset about the smoke," says West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, referring to the smoke visible above the city.

Brolund says it is an approved burning day and the work being done is wildfire mitigation work that is being overseen by the Westbank First Nation and a professional forester.

"Obviously things don't always work as planned but this is important work that is being done and it will benefit the entire community when it's complete," Brolund says.

Brolund says he spoke with the work crews around noon and they indicated that the fire is no longer being fed. Today is the last day for the project, so there won't be any new material burned for the season.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
3732055
472 Sugars Avenue
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$684,900
more details
163625


162479


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peppermint Patty
Peppermint Patty Kelowna SPCA >




164489


Great street vandalism

Galleries
Check out this awesome street art.
Great street vandalism (2)
Galleries
Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places
Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...
Dogs can’t figure out photo timer
Must Watch
These three Shiba Inu lined them themselves up as if they were...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165780
163947