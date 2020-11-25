165362
164989
West Kelowna  

Mission Hill's Festival of Trees fundraiser adapts to the pandemic

Festival of Trees adapts

- | Story: 317336

Mission Hill's annual Festival of Trees has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however there are still ways people can enjoy the experience. 

The Festival of Trees is a holiday fundraiser that takes place across B.C. to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. 

Between Nov. 30 and Jan. 3, Mission Hill's Terrace restaurant will transform into a forest of holiday decorated trees. Small groups of up to six will follow one of the winery's master sommeliers while exploring the winery grounds and tasting festive treats such as roasted chestnuts and mulled wine. 

Mission Hill will feature a different library vintage wine from the Legacy Collection each week within the tour's tastings. 

Tickets are $65 per person with $5 from each tour going towards the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

164239
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$419,000
more details
164936


161329


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peppermint Patty
Peppermint Patty Kelowna SPCA >




164489


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest man
Showbiz
Tesla boss Elon Musk has passed philanthropist Bill Gates to...
Funny bumper stickers
Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
162271