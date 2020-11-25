Mission Hill's Festival of Trees fundraiser adapts to the pandemic

Photo: Contributed

Mission Hill's annual Festival of Trees has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however there are still ways people can enjoy the experience.

The Festival of Trees is a holiday fundraiser that takes place across B.C. to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Between Nov. 30 and Jan. 3, Mission Hill's Terrace restaurant will transform into a forest of holiday decorated trees. Small groups of up to six will follow one of the winery's master sommeliers while exploring the winery grounds and tasting festive treats such as roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.

Mission Hill will feature a different library vintage wine from the Legacy Collection each week within the tour's tastings.

Tickets are $65 per person with $5 from each tour going towards the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.