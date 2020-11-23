165257
West Kelowna  

Family spends night in woods after truck battery dies

A group of three spent a cold night in the woods near Peachland Sunday night after the battery in their truck died.

In a news release Monday evening, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue say they were called early Monday morning to try and locate the trio, a father, his daughter and her boyfriend.

They had apparently gone for a drive to Glen Lake Sunday afternoon, and failed to return home.

"A family member spent a frantic night waiting to hear back, and search and rescue crews were finally called out at 9 a.m. Monday," the release stated.

"As members were heading to the scene and search managers were working to arrange for an aerial search of the area south of the Connector, a team from Peachland Fire & Rescue Services made contact with the group and escorted them to safety."

COSAR official Duane Tresnich said the family did the right thing once they were forced to spend the night after the battery died.

“They were prepared, they stayed with their vehicle, and they had told family members what area they were going to explore," he said.

“It’s important to note that you do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting a missing person. If someone is overdue, call 911."

