Mt. Boucherie Winery temporarily closes due to COVID-19 scare

Photo: Mt. Boucherie Winery

A West Kelowna winery has temporarily shut its doors after a guest at the winery's restaurant last weekend later tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday afternoon, Mt. Boucherie Estate winery announced it would be closing for 48 hours after a restaurant guest on Nov. 14 later tested positive for the virus.

“We are taking precautions to have staff tested and do a deep clean of the entire building,” the winery said on Facebook.

The winery plans to reopen Sunday afternoon.

The possible exposure comes as cases of COVID-19 rise across all of B.C., including in the Okanagan. Hospitalizations and deaths have seen a steep increase in the past week, largely in the Lower Mainland.

Between Nov. 6 and 19, 225 Okanagan residents were diagnosed with COVID-19.